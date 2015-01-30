See NYC Through The Lens Of A 17-Year-Old Stanley Kubrick

Back in 1945, the youngest staff photographer at LOOK magazine was steadily proving that his skill belied his age with intimately candid photos of the crunch and quietude of New York City life–that photographer was 17-year-old Stanley Kubrick.





In a collection curated by the Museum of the City of New York, Kubrick’s photos for LOOK between 1945 and 1950 show the early signs of a master storyteller using striking visuals that would later become the hallmark of his cinematic legacy, including 2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange, and The Shining.

MCNY’s collection has 129 of Kubrick’s assignments that captured sidewalk chatter, shoe shine boys, subway commuters, and many others in various states of adoration and slumber. Check out the gallery above and see more of Kubrick’s images here.