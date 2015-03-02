Inside The Secret New York Launch Of Munchery, The Delivery Startup That Might Upend Seamless

The fourth floor of the old Pfizer factory in Brooklyn’s Bed-Stuy neighborhood smells like smoked fish. It’s a freezing cold day in January, the kind of day I’d rather be at home ordering food delivery–instead, I’m standing in the middle of Munchery’s temporary R&D kitchen as the food startup gears up for its big New York launch. Chefs and cooks dart around like they’re in football practice. The space is open and enormous, with long metal tables and fertilizer-sized bags of Whole Foods sugar crammed into odd corners. (The space belongs to a local popsicle maker that has closed shop for the winter.) It’s here that for the past few months, Munchery’s impressive team of chefs from Michelin-starred New York restaurants like Le Bernardin and Daniel have been cobbling together a delivery menu of 300+ dishes: Spice rubbed hanger steaks, lobster rolls, Cambodian pork burgers, butter chicken. Instead of a can of Coke, meal additions include Blue Bottle’s impossible-to-find iced coffees and Icelandic Glacial spring water.

Today Munchery officially, quietly launched in New York. Founded in San Francisco, Munchery is part of a new breed of food delivery startups that place a premium on locally sourced, high-end meals cooked up daily by real chefs and delivered to your doorstep. The menu items are pretty out there–but the average cost of an entree, delivered to your home or office just in time for dinner, is pretty reasonable: About $10 to $13 a dish. And every time a meal is ordered, a donation of equal value is made to local charities like City Harvest. Unfortunately, Munchery New York is not yet available for lunch. (The delivery window is 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.) Or on the weekends. Or outside of lower Manhattan.





While Munchery might be the table-less restaurant of the future, make no mistake: Behind the scenes it operates with the no-holds-barred intensity of a high-end restaurant kitchen. Customers can order from either the Munchery smartphone app or via the web. The menu refreshes daily, says Brian Young, Munchery’s culinary director, a burly and brusque chef with short military-cropped black hair and a multi-page resume that includes Tavern on the Green and Le Bernardin. “Our goal is to get to over 1,000 menu items before the end of the year,” he says, a few decibel levels louder than necessary. “A thousand unique offerings! No day will repeat ever!”

If you were to plot the overpriced instant gratification of Seamless and the overpriced “let’s play kitchen!” aspect of Blue Apron on two distant poles, you could plot what Munchery offers somewhere in the middle. Munchery differs from its competition in that its dishes reach you cold; you complete the cooking process by heating up Munchery’s compostable trays in your microwave or oven. Instructions are printed on an argyle orange sleeve, along with the name of the chef who made it. All of the dishes are designed to be heated—they’re 99% pre-cooked; the customer provides the final, gentle push into the oven. “When you deliver hot, you’re actually cooling it and then reheating it again before the customers gets it,” says Mike Blank, Munchery’s even-keeled New York general manager. “[The meal] has a very finite shelf life at that point,” says Young. “It’s activated.” In the lead-up to the launch, Munchery’s employees took a stack of boxed meals (more than 300 meals that made the cut, plus many more that didn’t) home every night to test out how they heated up in different kitchens, and how the sauces held up during transport.

One thing Munchery has in common with competitors like SpoonRocket, Sprig, and a handful of others (most of which originated from San Francisco) is that it makes tasty food in big batches, sort of like a pop-up restaurant that delivers meals made with fresh, organic-y ingredients. Most of the time, anyway. “For us, it’s a pretty simple standard: At a bare minimum, everything must be all natural,” cofounder Tri Tran, who founded the company in 2013 with Conrad Chu, tells me over the phone. Tran, a Silicon Valley software guy and his household’s cook, started the company two years ago because he often found himself too tired on weekdays to whip up something healthy for himself and his wife. “Grass-fed beef. Cage-free chicken. No hormone antibiotics. It doesn’t have to be organic, but if it is we’ll call it out. People rightfully want to know where their food is coming from.”

Munchery was cagey about many of its pre-launch details. Photographs weren’t allowed in the test space. (The company has since relocated to a permanent kitchen outpost in the West Village.) A veil of secrecy shrouded the rollout, especially regarding the particulars of its food transportation methods and the exact number of dinners Munchery delivers in other cities, like San Francisco (where the food delivery wars have been waging for some time). In general, Munchery is hesitant to provide any information that might help its competitors. “The competition is pretty fierce,” laughs Tran. Although Blank had been with the company since June, for example, he has not updated his LinkedIn profile, which still lists his old job (and some of Munchery’s chefs don’t list Munchery on their LinkedIn profiles, either).





Feeding busy Manhattanites is certainly an enormous opportunity to make serious money. Given the city’s workaholic DNA, the increasingly finite amount of time at the end of New Yorker’s days, and the fundamental human desire to put pleasant-tasting things in our mouths, Munchery ticks off many of the same boxes that has made Seamless and GrubHub such a hit in the Big Apple. But New York presents its own unique challenges that prior Munchery rollouts in San Francisco and Seattle did not face: namely, narrow streets and city infrastructure that was not designed for delivery vehicles. You just can’t stack boxes upon boxes of food in the back of a refrigerated truck and zip around the city. You gotta use bikes.