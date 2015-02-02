Why Resumes Are Worthless

If you’re spending a lot of time sifting through resumes looking for the perfect candidate, you might be spinning your wheels.

Resumes provide hiring managers with two pieces of information–education and experience–but Tim Stevens, author of Fairness Is Overrated: And 51 Other Leadership Principles to Revolutionize Your Workplace, says those are two things a company should care about least.

“A person’s skill set and personality–the things behind the resume–are much more important,” he says. “You need to know if a person has an aptitude for leadership, how they deal with failure, how they treat people when they disagree, and if the role you’re hiring for is their passion or a stepping-stone to something else.”

A team leader with the executive recruiting firm Vanderbloemen Search Group, Stevens realized how misleading resumes can be when he was asked to review a friend’s: “If I didn’t know him, I would have thought, ‘We better get this guy fast before someone else makes him a great offer!’” he says, adding that he had worked with the man before and knew he had a high capacity for negativity and a low tolerance for hard work. “I wouldn’t hire him for any job, anywhere at any time.”

While information about a person’s habits and character isn’t found on a resume, it’s readily available elsewhere. A study published in the Journal of Applied Social Psychology found that a person’s Facebook profile reveals more about the kind of employee they’ll be than an IQ test.

Social media is a hiring manager’s friend, says Stevens. Before bringing in a potential candidate for an interview, he suggests taking advantage of the wealth of information found on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts: “I like to look through picture albums to see what a person is posting,” he says. “You learn a lot about someone by looking at what they believe worthy of sharing.”

Stevens also likes to look for articles they mention, vacations they take, and movies they watch because it gives insight on what they find interesting. And he looks for conversations with the person’s spouse, children, and friends because it gives clues to their integrity.