Will A Set Of Sheets Make You Sleep Better?

Americans sleep an average seven hours and 36 minutes every night. Forty-five percent say that poor or insufficient sleep affects their daily activities at least once a week, according to a December 2014 report by the National Sleep Foundation .

Of course, there are many things one can do to improve sleep. Keep the room dark. Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. Take a pill.





But what if a fresh set of sheets could greatly improve slumber without the effort–or prescription–those other methods require? That’s what the makers of the 37.5 bedding system promise.

Introduced in 2014 and currently sold at mass retailers including Bed, Bath & Beyond and QVC, 37.5’s proprietors claim that this sheet-and-comforter set works by managing your personal microclimate. The Boulder, Colo.-based company, founded in 2006 by former government scientist Dr. Gregory Haggquist, has been licensing 37.5 fabric to makers of activewear such as Adidas, the North Face, and Under Armour, for years. But bedding marks the first time 37.5 is selling its own product, betting big on its namesake brand, with retail sales expected to reach $5 to $6 million in 2015.





It can be difficult to grasp the magic behind 37.5, but Haggquist did an admirable job of explaining it the nuances of its design. “Most [fabric] is passive, it doesn’t know what your body wants,” he says. This stuff, on the other hand, contains active particles–naturally occurring minerals–that are incorporated into the fabric via a patented, top-secret method. While a lot of performance fabrics wick away sweat, 37.5 turns excess heat and moisture into a vapor. The fabric dries quickly, helping to regulate your body’s temperature. If you’re shivering, it does the opposite, holding in heat to bring you back to a normal body temperature. (The team says that a run through the washing machine will restore the fabric to its original effectiveness.)

37.5 says that using its entire bedding system–sheets, mattress covers, pillowcases, duvet, et.al–will help you sleep better, ushering in all the benefits of a proper rest: from clearer thinking to improved mood. Just using the sheets on their own will even do some good. (In a third-party field test done with sheets-only, 100% of users woke up fewer times.)

In a third-party field test done with sheets-only, 100% of users woke up fewer times.

The company has commissioned multiple independent studies to measure the product’s merit. The Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology, also known as EMPA, found that using a 37.5 comforter reduced humidity within the sleeper’s microclimate. (Too much or too little humidity can make you too hot or too cold.) Another study, conducted by German company NetConsult, also suggests that 37.5 is better at regulating humidity than a traditional comforter and sheets.