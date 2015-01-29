U.K. Users Can Now Send Money By Gmail

Having introduced the feature in the United States back in 2013 , Google is now allowing users in the U.K. to send money using their Gmail accounts via the company’s Google Wallet service. Sending money is as straightforward as attaching it to an email, in the same way you would with any other file.

According to Google, its peer-to-peer payment service has grown fivefold in popularity over the past year, and now processes millions of transfers for users. To take advantage, U.K. Google users will need to link their bank account to a Google Wallet account, much as they would if they were buying an app from the Google Play store.

The money can be sent from a desktop to anyone in the U.K. with an email address, although they will need to also be a Google Wallet user in order to receive the funds.

For U.K. users, Google’s decision to carry over the service is a nice reminder that they’re not being left behind when it comes to innovation. For Google, it’s more proof of how seriously they’re taking payment-related technology. With the company no doubt hoping that this will drive engagement with Google Wallet, it looks like all stops have been pulled out to drive usage of the service before rival Apple Pay launches in the U.K. later this year.

