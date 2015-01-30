Changing Habits And Assessing Our Lives: January’s Top 10 Leadership Stories

In January, everything seems possible: We can be healthier this year, read more, and get that promotion. This month, we helped you get those goals started–and added a few new ones to the mix.

The year may have started with a burst of motivation, but a month in, resolve is likely starting to wane. But don’t get discouraged, these small daily adjustments can change your year as more than a sweeping promise to “be more productive.”





Criticism stings in the short-term. What you do after receiving negative feedback could change your future. Learn to take tough love in stride with these tips.





So you’re not a bodybuilder yet, and that whole waking up at 5 a.m. to meditate thing has been a bust. Starting with these small shifts, including taking a lunchtime walk and keeping a water bottle on your desk, can help reach your bigger goals.





Whether you’re trying out a long-term lifestyle change or need to keep up with work during a snow day, working from home isn’t as simple as staking out a spot on the couch.





Let’s all agree to put a stop to the endless email chains, high priority flag abuse, and one-liner replies. How many of these email sins are your guilty of?