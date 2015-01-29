Sprint Says Sorry For The Screaming Sheep In Its Super Bowl Teaser

There is no denying it—the mobile wars can get ugly. Just last fall, Sprint launched its “Best Family Plan Ever” with a commercial imagining how competitors Verizon and AT&T would react when they heard the news. As your eardrums may recall, the spot cut to a certain screaming sheep.

Well, that very vocal farm animal is back, sort of, appearing in a teaser for Sprint’s upcoming Super Bowl spot, by agency Deutsch LA. There’s no vocals, simply a still image of the sheep as a letter scrolls up the screen. In it, Sprint acknowledges it wasn’t so nice to compare its rivals to this sheep, and the brand reveals it’s teeing up a proper apology to be delivered during the third quarter of the big game.

The letter is signed, “Sincerely, Sprint,” but how sincere will this apology be? And have we really seen—or heard—the last of that screaming sheep? See you in the third quarter.



