Gap Ousts Designer Rebekka Bay

Today Gap, Inc. announced Rebekka Bay, the designer recruited in 2012 to help reboot the iconic brand, is out of the company.

“In evaluating the right leadership structure for the brand” Gap is “eliminating the Creative Director role, resulting in Rebekka Bay’s departure from the company, effective immediately,” the company wrote in a press release.

Bay’s departure is the latest in a slew of changes spurred by incoming CEO Art Peck, who officially begins his new role on February 1. In November, Peck named new presidents for the $16 billion company’s Gap and Banana Republic brands, and last week shuttered its digital Piperlime business.

Bay, a Danish trend forecaster and design consultant, built her reputation by launching H&M’s more modern, upscale Cos brand. When Gap hired her in 2012, it was hoping some of that fast fashion magic might rub off on its brand, which has been losing relevance over the last decade. In 2013, the Daily Mail posited that Bay might become “the new [J.Crew] Jenna Lyons,” while last year Businessweek asked on its cover “Can Rebekka Bay Fix the Gap?”

But the Gap seems to have been suffering from an identity crisis for years. “They flip-flop between a little trending, a little Euro, a little stripe, whatever. It just gives you a headache,” says WSL Retail analyst Wendy Leibmann. “They’ve been redesigning the clothes for a decade because there is a total lack of clarity around who they are designing for. Who do you think they think their shopper is? I think it depends on the week.”

Anyone who looked at Gap’s track record back when it thrived–optimistic, all-American, with pops of color–could have guessed Bay would be the wrong fit. The last time Gap nailed a trend was with its colored denim. That was three years ago, before Bay started. The look spoke to Gap’s heritage, but spun it forward–and the customers followed. Sales went through the roof.

But Bay is the antithesis of poppy. The Cos product is minimalist, boxy, and at times, androgynous, comprised of a palette of muted grays and blacks. Just look at Bay’s own personal uniform: a bland white shirt. (“I’ve worn the same thing for 25 years,” she told the Guardian of her style late last year). To some degree, it was an aesthetic experiment doomed from the start.