Snickers Really Satisfies With This Awesome Brady Bunch Super Bowl Ad

Thanks to the return of Budweiser’s puppy power , many have pegged the Super Bowl ad sweepstakes as a race for second place. Well hold your bets, folks. Danny Trejo is going to make you think twice about that puppy, and not just because he’s got an axe in his hand.

Snickers had hilariously teased it, but the full Super Bowl spot easily lives up to that promise, with Trejo lending his tough guy image to create Marcia Brady’s hungry spirit animal. This is awesome all over the place and then gets topped off with a surprise cameo by middle sister Jan.

Check out the Making Of video below.