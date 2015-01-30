4 Unexpected Perks That Came From Rebranding Our Company

Companies rebrand for all sorts of reasons, some positive, like an expansion of your business’s scope, and some negative. But no matter the reason behind it, and no matter how necessary it may be, the actual process of rebranding is often a daunting one.

For one, the stakes are high, since it can be a pivotal moment–even a make-or-break moment. It affects how the world sees your company. When done well, it can cast a fresh light on you and help the public better understand what it is that you do. When done wrong, it can throw you into obscurity.

What is often overlooked, however, is the positive impact a rebrand can have inside the walls of your company. It can be an opportunity to open the channels of communication and take a proactive approach that gets everyone excited about what’s ahead. While it’s easy to focus on the challenges, there’s no shortage of company benefits that come with a rebrand.

Here are some of the advantages we discovered during our recent rebrand process:

A name change is a great opportunity to get your employees to rally around the mission and goals of your company. It’s an opportunity to build excitement about the future (and a bit of mystery leading up to a big rebrand announcement, too). Rebranding tells your employees that you’re open to change and want to embrace the future, and that’s something they should feel good about.

But before you wholeheartedly embrace an “out with the old, in with the new” mentality, there’s one thing to note: amidst the changes, be sure to not discredit the work that’s already been done by longtime employees. Make it clear that your company’s future wouldn’t be possible without the work they did to lay the foundation five, 10, or even 15 years ago. That will help both veteran and newer team members feel good about the rebrand.

Rebranding is also a perfect opportunity to encourage employees to break old habits. The fresh start is a great way to engage team members and solicit opinions and ideas from a cross-section of the organization.