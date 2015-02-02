Why Letting It Go Is The Leadership Trend Of The Future

Who would have thought that modern leadership could be summed up in the title of a very popular Disney song?

Yet the biggest, most inspiring trend I see coming down the track over the next year is the need to let it go–to let go of control, let go of permanence, and let go of the past.

As Dwight D. Eisenhower said, “Leadership is the art of getting someone else to do something you want done because he wants to do it.”

The frequency with which comments such as Eisenhower’s are quoted in management articles shows the enduring appeal of their sentiment. At its heart is the idea that leadership isn’t about making other people do things, but making them want to do those things. Equipping them with the tools and leaving them to do the job.

There’s a growing realization among leaders that we habitually get sidetracked into managing the details because we want things to be done exactly how we would do them. But this is wasteful. Far better to let go of our pre-conceived ideas and the desire to control how people work, to let it go and let them do the job well in their own way.

The art of business is increasingly the art of managing change. But even as we’ve moved toward this principle, carrying change methodologies like Toyota’s lean production system into every area of society and the economy, we’ve tried to limit and contain change.

But change just keeps coming faster and faster. Those who really benefit from change don’t just manage it, keeping it contained in its box. They embrace it and all the possibilities it holds. They let go of any attempt to hold back the floodwaters, and instead look for ways to channel them, whether it’s using technological change, encouraging organizational change, or adapting to the psychological changes taking place in the workforce.