Apple And Samsung Are Tied As The World’s Top-Selling Smartphone Makers

For three years, Samsung was the world’s top smartphone vendor. Now Apple has pulled even with the South Korean giant–thanks to the phenomenal success of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus .

According to figures pulled by Strategy Analytics, Apple and Samsung each sold 74.5 million handsets in the final quarter of 2014—which means they each hold 19.6% of the global smartphone marketshare.

Following Apple and Samsung are Lenovo-Motorola and Huawei, which captured 6.5% and 6.3% of the global market.

Every other smartphone maker was collectively listed by Strategy Analytics under the category “others,” and represented 48% of smartphone users.

Overall, it was a strong year for smartphone makers, with total global handset shipments growing 31% from the 290.2 million units that shipped in Q4 of 2013 to a record 380.1 million in the last three months of 2014.

In total, 1.3 billion smartphones shipped in 2014—many to emerging markets such as China, India, and Africa.

The news that Apple and Samsung are now neck and neck for the position of world’s top-selling handset makers follows Apple’s recent record-breaking financial quarter. The Cupertino company pulled in a massive $74.6 billion in revenue during the last three months of 2014, largely thanks to the strong debut of the iPhone 6.