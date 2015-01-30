4 Office Culture Killers And How To Avoid Them

There’s a reason water coolers are the iconic meeting place for employees to air their grievances: in a workplace where there’s nowhere else for staffers to break from the daily grind and let off steam, chances are high they’ll have a lot of gripes to share–and that they spend more time stewing at their desks than working.

Designing a thoughtful office culture is one of the most important frameworks to devise when building up or revamping a company. The right tone and environment can improve employee productivity and happiness tenfold. The wrong one can sabotage your goals.

The biggest mistake a workplace leader can make with office culture is failing to devise one at all. How do you know if your office culture is helping, or hurting, your employees, and as a result your bottom line? See how your office stacks up against these four red flags that can make or break your company.

A cohesive office culture starts at the top and is built with intention. Facebook’s founder projects a laid-back vibe, from his signature hooded sweatshirts to his low-key rollouts of new features and updates. That sets the tone for his $200 billion company, where he fields weekly Q and A sessions from his staff, loads up the perks, and courts a young team that closely mirrors his target market, positioning Facebook as especially plugged in to their wants and needs.

On the flipside, an office culture at odds with the bosse’s personality won’t ring true. Don’t try to host weekly bike trips if you can’t pedal a block without training wheels. Your company is a reflection of your mission and your passion for it: let that be the starting point that unifies your team, and extend the perks and shared goals from there.

“The best cure for a culture killer is prevention, and that starts with leadership,” says John Froman, former COO of Circuit City and today the CEO of Vapor4Life, a pioneer in the e-cigarette craze.

That strict dress code or early start time may seem like an easy way to ratchet up professionalism in your workplace, but is there a good reason for it? Strict requirements that work in a law office may erode the work ethic at a hip tech startup. Make sure to back up your rules with reason.