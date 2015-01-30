The New Habit Challenge: Can A Digital Detox Make Room For Big Ideas?

How often do you clutch your phone as you walk down the street or quickly swipe through Facebook or Twitter while standing in line? Without even realizing it, many of us are constantly connected to our phones and denying ourselves those moments of boredom our brains deserve.

While boredom may seem like a waste of time, Manoush Zomorodi, host of WNYC’s New Tech City podcast, says that we need these moments to tap into some of our most creative thinking.

During a recent study at the University of Lancashire, researcher Sandi Mann gave subjects various boring tasks to complete and then asked them to use their creative thinking. The subjects who had the most boring task–reading the phone book–came up with the most interesting uses for plastic cups, which is a standard test of divergent thinking.

As Mann told Zomorodi, “You come up with really great stuff when you don’t have that easy, lazy, junk food diet of the phone to scroll all the time.”

Mann’s research prompted Zomorodi’s upcoming Bored and Brilliant challenge. The weeklong challenge will have us make time that is completely phone-free to encourage spacing out.

Each day will present a different challenge. Here’s how it works:

If you’re using an iPhone, download the Moment app, and if you’re using an Android phone, download the Break Free app.