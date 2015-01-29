Always Is Bringing “Like A Girl” To The Super Bowl

It’s got more than 54 million views and now Always wants one of the world’s biggest television audiences to see its fantastic–and fantastically popular–“Like A Girl” ad.

Posted online as a web video in June, the original, created by Leo Burnett’s Chicago, London and Toronto ofices, and director Lauren Greenfield, is more than three minutes long so will be edited down to more TV ad-friendly length.

In a statement, the brand’s global vice-president Fama Francisco said, “When people watch the video, we know it changes their perception of the phrase ‘like a girl’–and it makes a difference for girls’ confidence. We feel so strongly about this, that we’re now taking this message to a bigger stage, the Super Bowl, so even more people can join us to champion girls’ confidence and change the meaning of ‘like a girl’ from an insult into something positive and amazing.”





Always is the second brand to take an already proven ad to the Super Bowl. Dove Men+Care is bringing back its Father’s Day spot from last summer to put some tears in your beers.