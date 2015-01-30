Mophie Goes Biblical For Its First Super Bowl Ad

What’s a Mophie? Exactly. The mobile charger brand has been around for a decade but doesn’t quite enjoy broad name recognition. In fact, the company says only one in 10 people in focus groups recognize its name, and even the entire product category of mobile charging has only 10% awareness.

To help remedy this situation, Mophie decided to open its ad budget coffers to take a seat at the big game table with a Super Bowl ad. The spot, by agency Deutsch LA and director Christopher Riggert, evokes the end of the world–snow in Africa! Hurricane in Nebraska! Fish falling from the sky! Trees bursting into flames! Gravity failing! Dogs and cats, living together, mass hysteria!–all because of one dead battery.





“It’s universal that when people’s mobile phones die, they feel like their world has gone to hell,” says Deutsch North America chief creative officer Pete Favat. “Even the most powerful people in the world are rendered useless. So to illustrate this idea, we chose to use the ‘all Powerful’ to be rendered ‘all powerless.’ It’s a cinematic take on what happens to all of us down here on Earth. On a side note, we also think that God has awesome hair.”





And if the spot doesn’t get your attention, the brand is also running an online sweepstakes to give away $1 million worth of its product if the game goes into overtime.