The Most Important Computer Magazine In The History Of Computer Magazines Is Back

Earlier this week, blogging legend Jason Kottke linked to AmericanRadioHistory.com’s archive of Popular Electronics issues . The magazine, published by Ziff-Davis, ran from 1954 to 1982, and every issue is available for free downloading in PDF form. But when I heard the news, there was one particular issue I couldn’t wait to read: The January 1975 one.

After all, that was the issue with a cover story that–editorial director Arthur Salzburg declared in his editorial–ushered in the home computer age. He was being portentous. But history also happens to have proven him accurate.





The story in question (which the magazine billed as an “exclusive!”) concerned the Altair 8800, a device which the publication called a “minicomputer.” It would soon come to be known as a microcomputer–the first successful one.

Popular Electronics described its article as a project, and implied that you could go out, buy a bunch of loose components, and use its instructions (which continued in the February 1975 issue) to assemble the computer, which was powered by an Intel 8080 processor. But the far more likely scenario was that you would order the Altair 8800 in kit form for $397 from MITS, the Albuquerque, N.M. model-rocket company which invented it. (The article was by MITS’s President Ed Roberts and Altair codesigner William Yates.)

At the time, even people nerdy enough to be reading Popular Electronics didn’t necessarily know anything about computers. So the article explained what they were:

A computer is basically a piece of variable hardware. By changing the bit pattern stored in the memory, the hardware (electronic circuitry) can be altered from one type of device to another. When the bit pattern, and thus the hardware, is changed, we have what is referred to as “software.” Any type of variable instruction (programming)–such as Basic, Fortran, Cobol, Algol–is generally classified as software.

For electronics hobbyists, this was heady stuff. Among the readers who were transfixed was Paul Allen, who famously bought a copy of the magazine at the Out of Town News newsstand in Harvard Square in Cambridge, Mass. to share with his friend, Harvard undergrad Bill Gates.

As Allen recounted in his autobiography, Idea Man (2011):