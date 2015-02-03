For 3-D Modeling, Startups Say The Pen Is Mightier Than The Printer

Makers of 3-D printers often promote the devices as ideal for rapid prototyping, saying they let users quickly and inexpensively turn sketches into physical models without complicated hardware and software.

But recently, creators of new 3-D pens have said for many applications they’ve gotten printers beat, using a similar technology to extrude plastic and let users actually draw three-dimensional models from the tabletop up.

“We say there’s about a 20-minute learning curve, and after that 20 minutes, it’s just a matter of practice,” says Daniel Cowen, a cofounder of WobbleWorks, the Boston-area company behind the 3Doodler pen.





When WobbleWorks launched the initial version of its pen in 2013, after raising more than $2.3 million through a Kickstarter campaign, it was the only 3-D pen on the market. Since then, the company says it’s sold more than 130,000 pens.

Its users range from architects sketching designs and tweaking traditionally 3-D-printed models to teachers printing Braille text for visually impaired students. And artists using the pen have drawn everything from to models of the Brooklyn Bridge and Eiffel Tower to the body for a remote-controlled plane.

Models produced with the 3Doodler 3-D pen

“We’ve just seen amazing growth,” says Cowen. “What we struck on was this latent need to create things in 3-D, but there was no easy way to do it.”

The company recently raised more than $1.5 million in a second Kickstarter campaign to fund the next version of the pen, and it’s recently been joined by a number of rivals racing to create smaller, more efficient and easier-to-use 3-D pens.