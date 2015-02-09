The World’s Top 10 Most Innovative Companies Of 2015 In Music

For making music out of the music industry’s data. The music world has become a blur of Spotify streams, iTunes sales, SoundCloud plays, Facebook likes, Wikipedia views, YouTube hits, and Twitter mentions—but what does it all mean? Next Big Sound analyzes the seemingly unending streams of data to explain which bands are about to break, which late-night shows really impact an artist’s trajectory, and many, many other quandaries that for decades couldn’t be quantified. Next Big Sound’s analytics predicted the successes of artists like Iggy Azalea, A$AP Rocky, and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis more than two years before they broke big. In the past year they’ve begun working with companies like Pepsi and American Express to help steer the $1 billion plus being spent each year by brands on music-related marketing and sponsorships. “That’s a lot of money to be changing hands without any real data supporting these decisions,” says CEO Alex White. “We believe in the power of data to transform the music business as it has finance, sports and politics before.” READ MORE

For Beyoncé, and the Beyoncé Effect. Beyoncé and her company broke pretty much all the music biz’s album release rules with Beyoncé last December. With no prerelease single, no advance promotion, and no warning, Mrs. Carter dropped the album globally with a simple note on her social media accounts: “Surprise!” The Internet went crazy, she became the top search on Twitter, and, at a time when nobody was supposed to be buying records anymore, Beyoncé sold more than 600,000 copies in three days. The album’s 17 songs all had elaborate accompanying videos, an undertaking made feasible in part by the nontraditional release strategy. “It was a choice of investing in promotion and hype or in the art,” says Parkwood GM Lee Anne Callahan-Longo. The industry took notice: More artists are trying creative release strategies—among them, U2, Skrillex, and Kid Cudi in the past year—and many long-held marketing tenets (different release dates in different territories, pushing singles to radio) are finally being questioned. “The same marketing and promotion plans for every release does not work,” says Callahan-Longo. “It’s exciting if you’re willing to be brave and take risks. Great content can cut through.”



For high-quality streaming people are willing to pay for. Having built a 16-million-strong user base that spans more than 180 countries (including 5 million paid subscribers), the French streaming service finally launched the first volleys of its American invasion this fall. That pits them against Spotify, but U.S. CEO Tyler Goldman doesn’t believe Deezer needs to steal rivals’ customers. “We’re not really competing with other people in the subscription space,” he says. “We’re competing with free. Most people don’t pay for music these days because the value of the service isn’t high enough.” Deezer has already managed to convince millions to pay for what they once stole in places like Russia, Thailand, and Brazil, where piracy was the norm, in part by focusing on intensely local curation and offering different products in different territories. Its initial foray into the U.S., as part of a bundling partnership with Sonos, brings high-quality, lossless music streaming to audiophiles who’ve been complaining about the thin, tinny sound of other services. A similar partnership with Bose followed, and Goldman says to expect more, including likely a free ad-supported service, in the coming year. “This isn’t a one-size-fits-all service,” he says.

For transcending the boundaries of online music. Bop was created to solve a problem: the balkanization of online music. The site, which launched its public beta in December and already has a live app, is a universal platform for searching and sharing music, or as cofounder Shehzad Daredia puts it, “a home for every song on the Internet.” Rather than having to toggle between Spotify, YouTube, and Soundcloud, Bop automatically scans users’ subscription services and free online sites to create a seamless listening experience. Playlists can be culled from all these platforms and shared regardless of which services the recipient subscribes to or where they live. The company has struck deals with every major streaming service including Pandora, which enables the Internet radio site’s users to save songs and build playlists without restrictions for the first time. Bop generates some cash by driving traffic to streaming services and download stores, but as Daredia explains, “The ultimate business model will be a data play—not only do we know what’s popular and trending, but also what people like down at the individual level.”

For making the concertgoing experience as good as the music on stage. More than an online ticketing agency, Ticketfly is out to radically transform concertgoing. Already adept at mobile ticketing, Ticketfly’s acquisition of Will Call in August enhances its ability to make the entire experience as frictionless as possible. Once the services are fully integrated, a user could open a bar tab, buy merch, upgrade to a VIP package, get himself backstage, and have unreleased music sent to him by the artist he came to see, all with his phone. If one bar is crowded, the app will let you know there’s another one downstairs with no line. When you’re ready to leave, just walk out and your tab will be closed and paid. “I imagine a future where the only thing you need for a concert is your phone,” says CEO and cofounder Andrew Dreskin. The reams of data these transactions produce may prove as valuable as the transactions themselves. Ticketfly shares the info with the 1,300+ venues and promoters already on its rolls to help them figure out whose fans buy what and how often.

For wising up your listening. Already dominant in the Wi-Fi speaker market, Sonos’s vision for the future is broader and deeper than just being a convenient way to hear your iTunes collection blasting throughout your house. The $199 PLAY:1 speakers, introduced in late 2013, put Sonos in the price range of more budget-conscious consumers, and new software obviates the need to tether speakers directly to a router. Recent integrations with Google Play and upstart streaming service Deezer allow users to play music directly from those services through Sonos speakers. But the game changer has been the new Sonos mobile app, which enables a universal search of a user’s entire music library and streaming services. While simple in theory, for many it’s made the app not just an easier way to listen to their music, but the only way they listen to their music.

For bringing order to electronic dance music. Since 2012, SFX has gone on an epic spending spree, gobbling up iconic dance clubs (Liv, Story), an online music hub (Beatport), a leading artist management company (TMWRK), two digital marketing outfits (FameHouse, Learned Evolution), a pair of ticketing agencies (PayLogic, ClubTix), and promoters behind some of the world’s largest EDM fests (Tomorrowland, Electric Zoo). The vision? Artists get a one-stop shop for all their needs, brands like MasterCard and Budweiser get what CMO Chris Stephenson calls “a rational, organized way of being able to connect with this audience” on a global scale, and with the recent redesign of Beatport, fans get a single EDM-focused community where they can stream, buy, share, and discuss music and live events, get news, and connect with like-minded friends. A two-hour weekly EDM radio show, the fruits of a partnership with Clear Channel, debuted on Top 40 stations nationwide in August. “The entire ecosystem we’ve been consolidating is really the soundtrack to the technology revolution,” says Stephenson. “We’re creating the definitive platform for millennial culture.”