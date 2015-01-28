Tumblr Overhauls Its Writing Tools For The Medium Age

You should totally blog about this article on Tumblr. You know, just a headline, excerpt, link back, and a few lines of your own thoughts. If you do, you’ll likely find a new interface for posting content to the microblogging behemoth.

Today, Tumblr is pushing out a pretty substantial refresh to its writing and editing interface across platforms. With the new, more efficient posting form, users can more easily format text and insert multimedia anywhere in a post.





Features like Tumblr’s new floating formatting bar and in-line media upload button will look familiar to people who write and publish with Medium, a fact that TechCrunch points out and so helpfully illustrates with screenshots. And while Tumblr is still the big kid on the block, the rapidly rising success of Medium and its longer-form blogging engine has no doubt lit a fire at Tumblr headquarters.

Tumblr says the changes are rolling out over the next two days, so if you don’t see them yet, there’s no need to freak out.

The new interface also sports improved typography and does a better job of representing posts on the backend as they’ll appear once they’re published. Go ahead,