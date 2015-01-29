Maleficent Director Robert Stromberg Conjures A Mercedes Fable For Super Bowl

Stromberg’s 60-second Super Bowl spot for Mercedes-Benz’s new sports car Mercedes-AMG GT S—and his advertising directorial debut—uses advanced digital effects to merge 3D animation and live action for a new spin on The Tortoise and the Hare. It will air during the game’s fourth quarter.

“I’m always interested in new challenges,” says Stromberg. “There’s something exciting about learning how to be an effective director and artist in a new medium. I was attracted to the playfulness of what they were trying to do. It was a departure from their usual advertisements.”

The greatest challenge in the project—whose effects alone took three months—was creating the diversity of animal characters, which included a quirky mole, card-dealing weasel, and referee fox. A close second was filming in the Oregon woods with a sometimes cooperating Mother Nature.

Robert Stromberg

“It’s easy if it’s supposed to be just animals, but we had to interject personality and human characteristics, which adds a whole other dimension to it,” says Stromberg. “I’ve done a lot of character work on films and am aware of how expressive these animals need to be—gestures and hand movements that punctuate moments. And in commercials, you’re talking about one-second cuts. So I’m taking what I learned on a bigger scale, and applying the same artistic techniques, but making it work in a condensed timeline. Rather than playing with multiple expressions and meanings in one shot, I have to realize what that frame is trying to say.”





The characters began their journey as pencil sketches, before being tweaked in Photoshop, rendered in ZBrush, and converted to articulated models with Maya. Character designers in London and Germany worked from Stromberg’s sketches, with VFX house MPC leading the development, animation, and visual effects of more than 15 CG creatures, injecting personality and performance into each character. (More VFX details are here.)

“Being an artist myself, I tend to be very engaged in the creative process through to the finish line—no pun intended,” says Stromberg.