Today in Tabs: Snide & Credulous

@freddiedeboer As allegory of end of civilization, more plausible than Interstellar: @pareene and @jonathanchait arguing to the last.

But if you may know a man by the company he keeps, we don’t need to look any farther than Amanda “Fucking” Palmer, who came out tweeting on #TeamChait yesterday, and today posted one of her excruciating Vogon poems about it. The day Amanda Palmer writes a poem in support of me is the day I retire forever.



“Oh great,” said the boy. “More identity politics.” “I’m sorry,” said the tree, “but I have no money. I have only leaves and apples.”“Oh great,” said the boy. “More identity politics.”

In further good news from the Old Republic diaspora, prominent Gamergater and equestrian Andrew Sullivan announced he will quit blogging “in the near future“. “I want to absorb a difficult book and walk around in my own thoughts with it for a while.” Let’s hope the near future comes soon and Sullivan walks around in his own thoughts about everything forever. I’ll believe it when I see it, though.

Carles did a podcast with Juliet Litman on Grantland and yes she totally name-checks me [via #relevant bros in the #mediasphere] but that’s not why I’m posting it here. Just two random Carles lines from it: “I don’t feel like my content or message are scalable,” and “maybe my thinkpiece muscle has gone unswole.” The whole thing is that good, just go listen to it.

what sport is this pic.twitter.com/S5ehpssKtM — Paul Ford (@ftrain) January 27, 2015

Today is the 202nd anniversary of the publication of Pride & Prejudice which, weirdly, I didn’t know until after I wrote today’s opening sentence? Lord Business launched a new Bloomberg Business site today, complete with viral-ready 404 and 500 error pages. Stewart Butterfield explains all you need to know about how to launch a tech product. Also in Slack news: Slack just bought collaboration tool Screenhero, which was a good standalone product and will be a great addition to Slack. Yahoo is spinning off its Alibaba stake, which will slough some money off to investors and leave two companies, one of which is worth something. Sometimes dead is better.

Today’s Remix: Spekulation, “Won’t get fined (Remix).”