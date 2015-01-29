Leatherman’s New Wearable Multitool Is TSA-Approved

Since 1983, Leatherman has made a mint selling men increasingly elaborate multitools, under the rather fanciful notion that they will someday be in a position where instantaneous access to, say, a torx wrench the size of a pencil eraser will somehow save the day. For that man, we write this post: behold the wearable multitool, the Leatherman Tread.

Debuting this summer, the Leatherman Tread is basically a bracelet (or, if you prefer, watchband), each link of which is made up of two or three functional tools, ranging from the traditional to the techy: hex drives, screw drivers, box wrenches, a boxcutter, a carbide glass breaker, heck, even a SIM card remover. The clasp is functional, too: not only does it keep the Tread on your wrist, it also opens a beer bottle for you, and can work as a screwdriver.





Aside from just sheer volume of tools at your disposal, you can re-arrange every tool in the Tread. The band is made of stainless steel, making sure that you won’t snap your tool in half while screwing open your MacBook or sawing open a particularly tenacious clamshell plastic box.





I know what you’re thinking, though. This thing looks good, but the TSA would cavity search you on principle if you tried to board a flight wearing one of these things. Not so! The Leatherman Tread is TSA-approved, which is sort of amazing, when you think about it: while the TSA remains terrified of a bottle of water, it won’t blink if you to walk onto a flight with a boxcutter strapped to your wrist.

The Leatherman Tread will begin shipping in April or May. It’ll cost $150 for a stainless steel finish, or $500 for a carbon finish.