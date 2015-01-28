T&T Will Debut Superhero Show Starring Social Media Celebrities On Snapchat

AT&T is using Snapchat to break into scripted material with a show about superheroes—and naturally, it’ll feature “influential social media personae” in the cast, according to Variety .

The social media celebrities AT&T snagged for SnapperHero have big followings on YouTube, Vine, and of course, Snapchat. The celebrities will ask their followers for input on choices that will impact their in-show characters, like character powers, origins, and even plotlines, SnapperHero producer Billy Parks told Variety.

Parks was behind AT&T’s @SummerBreak mobile series that debuted last June with a unique storytelling spread across Twitter, Tumblr, and other social media outlets. But SnapperHero will bank on Snapchat’s here-and-gone novelty: Episodes will expire and be inaccessible after 24 hours. No DVR, no watch-it-later-online.

“There is a little bit more of a sense of urgency to watch these episodes,” one of SnapperHero’s directors, Sam Gorski, told Variety.

Variety reports that the stars will include Anna Akana, a Japanese-American filmmaker known for the short films she creates on her YouTube channel; Freddie Wong, known for his work with the YouTube channel RocketJump; Harley Morenstein, host of the YouTube cooking show Epic Meal Time; and Jasmeet Singh, a comedian known as “JusReign.”

Twelve episodes will roll out over a four-week period in early 2015, concluding in March.

Earlier this week, Snapchat unveiled a new Discover feature that will feature daily video news reports from CNN, ESPN, Vice, Daily Mail, Cosmopolitan, National Geographic, and more.