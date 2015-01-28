Harry Potter Comes To E-Book Subscription Service Oyster

Described as the “Spotify for books,” e-book subscription service Oyster has just added a powerful new incentive for potential customers: the complete Harry Potter book series.

J.K. Rowling’s Pottermore website is teaming up with Oyster to offer all seven of the Harry Potter novels, in addition to the three “Hogwarts Library” spin-off books, including Quidditch Through the Ages, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and The Tales of Beedle the Bard. As with everything else on Oyster, the collection will be accessible for just $9.95 per month–along with the 1 million+ other books currently on the service.

Previously, the Harry Potter e-books were available electronically only through Pottermore and Amazon’s Kindle Lending Library.

Landing the Harry Potter franchise is a coup for Oyster, which also recently gained new books from Macmillan, the third of the “Big Five” publishers now experimenting with the competitive e-book subscription market.

[via TechCrunch]