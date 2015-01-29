Print Photos From Your Phone In 30 Seconds Using This Attachable Case

Camera-equipped smartphones have made it easier than ever to snap and share pictures, but some of us miss the physicality of pre-digital photographs–of something you can hold or pin to your wall. Prynt , a San Francisco- and Paris-based startup, has created a phone attachment that caters to this nostalgia. The device can print any photo taken from your phone within 30 seconds, using a self-contained ink cartridge and battery. Prynt’s coolest feature by far is its use of augmented reality to print video stills, which are reanimated when seen through a phone screen, like a photo from Harry Potter.

Though the product is marketed as a phone “case,” it seems a bit too clunky to stay attached to your phone when you’re not using it (unless you’re also nostalgic for lugging around an original Game Boy). The device debuted at CES, and is now seeking funding on Kickstarter, where you can preorder the case and 10 photo papers for $49. It’s currently available for iPhone 5 and 6, and Galaxy S4 and S5 Droids. With a little over 30 days to go, Prynt already has raised almost five times its goal, so we’d recommend contributing quick, before the rewards run out.

[via Designboom]