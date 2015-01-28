Fast Company Is Hiring a Web Producer!

The web producer is responsible for supporting the production process for the print-to-digital workflow of the magazine. Additionally, the web producer may manage special digital projects for the Fast Company family of websites or help develop new features across mobile, app, and web properties.
This position requires an extroordinary attention to detail, excellent multitasking and time management skills, and great communication ability. It requires some experience working with a large-scale CMS, basic poject management skills, working knowledge of web technologies like HTML and CSS, familiarity with photo and video formats, and magazine production workflows. The right candidate is passionate about journalism, about our subject matter, and excited about the future of publishing.
This is a full-time, on-site position, for immediate hire.
Job Responsibilities:
1) Reports directly to Production Director, with day-to-day coordination with Creative Director and print teams on production of digital content
2) Serves as first point of contact for editors or marketers with new projects
3) Communicates progress, requirements, TODOs, blockers, action items across teams and departments, on a daily basis
4) Analyzes Internal Processes on ongoing basis to look for ways to improve efficiency, quality, team spirit
5) Documents existing workflows and processes and communicates them to project teams
6) Directs QA and testing process across projects, by testing products, ticketing defects and features, tracking issues through launch
Production Requirements:
1) Work with CMS content production – flowing and styling articles in a system like Drupal or WordPress
2) Understand what style guides are and using them to produce content according to the publication’s style, editorial policy, and publishing requirements
3) Know how to test and provide cross browser support
4) Have a very keen eye for finding typos, misspellings, misalignments, glitches, or inconsistencies (hint: SHOW us this in your application)
5) Proficient at Adobe Creative Suite: inDesign, Photoshop, Adobe Reader
Apply directly to amiller [AT-AT-AT] fastcompany.com with the following: 1.) Brief statement about why you’re qualified, 2.) links to anything online that you’re proud of or which best represents who you are professionally, 3.) your resume or CV, and 4.) OPTIONALLY, some constructive feedback on any of our websites