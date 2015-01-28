Fast Company Is Hiring a Web Producer!

The web producer is responsible for supporting the production process for the print-to-digital workflow of the magazine. Additionally, the web producer may manage special digital projects for the Fast Company family of websites or help develop new features across mobile, app, and web properties.

This position requires an extroordinary attention to detail, excellent multitasking and time management skills, and great communication ability. It requires some experience working with a large-scale CMS, basic poject management skills, working knowledge of web technologies like HTML and CSS, familiarity with photo and video formats, and magazine production workflows. The right candidate is passionate about journalism, about our subject matter, and excited about the future of publishing.

This is a full-time, on-site position, for immediate hire.

Job Responsibilities:

1) Reports directly to Production Director, with day-to-day coordination with Creative Director and print teams on production of digital content

2) Serves as first point of contact for editors or marketers with new projects

3) Communicates progress, requirements, TODOs, blockers, action items across teams and departments, on a daily basis