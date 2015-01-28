Watch (And Weep) As Budweiser Doubles Down On Puppy Love In New Super Bowl Ad

Budweiser has just released its Super Bowl follow-up to last year’s hit commercial “Puppy Love.” This time, our little hero gets inadvertently lost and a lot farther from home than last time. The pup then goes on an epic adventure to find his way home to a single-tear emo cover of “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by Sleeping At Last. We won’t spoil the ending, but don’t worry, there are Clydesdales involved (and an unexpected family villain!).