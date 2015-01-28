Watch (And Weep) As Budweiser Doubles Down On Puppy Love In New Super Bowl Ad

Budweiser has just released its Super Bowl follow-up to last year’s hit commercial “Puppy Love.” This time, our little hero gets inadvertently lost and a lot farther from home than last time. The pup then goes on an epic adventure to find his way home to a single-tear emo cover of “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by Sleeping At Last. We won’t spoil the ending, but don’t worry, there are Clydesdales involved (and an unexpected family villain!).
“Lost Dog” was created by agency Anomaly and directed by Jake Scott, and it took eight puppies–seven females and one male, all 11-12 ½ weeks old– and seven Bud Clydesdales training for three months to make this magic happen. Actor Don Jeanes is back as the horse trainer/dog lover for a third time, and chances are you’ll be a blubbery mess again, too.