How To Design A Costume For Porn

Porn stars might not wear much on camera, but there’s an art to choosing what little clothing they do put on. Over at Fashionista , Tyler McCall breaks down the process of designing costumes for pornography. With the rise of free porn sites like PornHub and YouPorn, it’s harder to make real money from adult films, so budgets are lower. Only big companies use professional stylists nowadays, and most costumes aren’t designed specifically for a particular film–they’re cobbled together from store-bought pieces. Which means anyone with a good eye and a little training can style a decent porn costume on a budget.

Here, a few insider tips culled from Fashionista:

“We only use really, really bright colors because everything’s pretty much Internet-based today and when you’re looking on the Internet it’s the bright colors that attract the eye,” Kristen Price, a pornographic actress and stylist, told Fashionista. “That’s the way you get the most hits: if you see a girl in black versus a girl in a bright yellow, the bright yellow is going to get more hits.” Avoid jazzy patterns, and only go for black if it’s a goth or vampire-themed shoot.

You might think porn stars wear only fancy, extra-photogenic lingerie, but since such garments are generally not reusable, many actresses buy their lacy underthings at cheap-o chain stores or fast-fashion brands like H&M. “They actually have really cute things nowadays, like, matching bras and panties,” Price says. “You need matching bra and panty stuff all the time, and they’re like 20 bucks, super cheap—so I do that.”

Companies often request that actors provide their own wardrobes–it saves them money and time on fittings. Most porn stars and costume designers will keep a collection of go-to outfits for cliche porn story lines, including schoolgirl, cheerleader, and secretary attire. “I actually shoot office attire all the time—it’s just the look that I have—so I have a lot of that,” Chanel Preston, a pornographic actress, told Fashionista. “I don’t shoot a lot of ‘girl next door,’ but I have some wardrobe for that; I have ‘stripper attire,’ knowing I shoot that, or ‘rich housewife’ attire. Every girl kind of knows what they get booked for a lot, so depending on what that is [determines] what wardrobe they mostly have.”

