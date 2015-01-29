How To Speed Up Your Feedback Cycle Before You Lose Employees

Each one of your employees has probably tweeted about something, written an online review, or engaged with businesses in some way. They’re already telling others what they think. But are they telling you?

Probably not, and the reason is that the current system, as designed, is antiquated, slow-moving, and not focused on the core tenets of how new technologies and systems become adopted by a large user base.

Despite how frequently we communicate and share and break down walls that existed for generations today, employers and their companies have been slow to adapt. Companies ignore these trends at their peril.

Their feedback processes are outdated and slow. Whereas consumers give feedback daily, most employers ask employees what they think every 12 months–sometimes longer. Only 4% of companies have a continuous feedback relationship set up with their employees. Then, once the feedback comes in, it takes months to process and integrate new ideas into the system.

It’s no wonder employee engagement and trust are at all-time lows. Here’s what we can do to get and stay in sync:

Every day there’s real-time feedback between consumers and brands, but when’s the last time you felt your company was communicating in real-time directly with your employees?

Unless you work at a very forward-thinking place, chances are it’s fairly rare. We need to move our external methods of doing business–how we deal with customers and customer acquisition–into our internal methods–how we deal with our own people. That will require embracing faster authentic employee feedback cycles and a more agile set of supporting tools.