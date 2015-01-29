Unconventional Ideas For Using Empty Office Buildings

The global economy runs 24/7, but big pieces of the skylines of even our busiest cities go dark every night as office buildings and other places of business empty out. Walk down Wall Street, Chicago’s Loop, or San Francisco’s Financial District on a Sunday morning and they are ghost towns. It doesn’t have to be that way.

Even with their lights dimmed and their thermostats turned down, the amount of energy these office towers consume is enormous. Car and bike shares and Airbnb are allowing us to reduce waste and increase sustainability in our personal lives. So why are we letting all of that office space sit idle, when it could be put to better use?

Of course there are logistical issues to work out, such as security and cleanliness. But the potential advantages in efficiency, productivity, and extra income are too big to waste.

Here are 10 creative ways we can bring this dead space back to life:

Whether it’s Women in Tech or The Writers Collaborative of Queens, meet-ups are an increasingly popular way for like-minded peers to come together to socialize, network, and collaborate. Workspaces and conference rooms are quiet and inexpensive venues where they can do just that.

So many entrepreneurs are burning the candle at both ends and need to work on the evenings and weekends. Many are confined to their home offices and would gladly pay for a place where they can hold meetings, take advantage of fast Internet and other amenities, and make some human connections.

Non-profits and other businesses often recommend books for whole communities to read and discuss. Conference rooms–and the video conferencing equipment that come with them–can provide an ideal venue for these meetings.