Google Fiber’s Slow Rollout Accelerates

Do you live in the United States? Chances are, your Internet connection sucks . Google has been on the case for a while, developing its ultra-fast Google Fiber network, but up until now that service has been limited to just a few cities.

Until now.

Today the search giant multi-headed Internet behemoth announced that its Google Fiber network is rolling out to four new locations–Nashville, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Raleigh-Durham–its largest expansion to date.

The announcement didn’t include launch dates, a detail that will depend on the design and build-out process in each city.

In Austin, the third city to get Google Fiber, signups began in December of last year, about a year and a half after the network was first announced. Construction there is still underway, since Google builds these networks out on an on-demand basis: Installation only begins once a neighborhood (or “fiberhood” as the company calls them) has passed a certain signup threshold.

This is the first time since Google Fiber was first announced in 2010 that multiple cities have been slated for a build-out at the same time. While some speculated early on that Google Fiber was really just a way for Google to pressure legacy ISPs into speeding up their own networks, the company appears to be getting more serious about building the next generation of hyper-fast U.S. broadband on its own.





For many, the prospect of Google Fiber coming to town is a very exciting one. More than a thousand cities and towns applied to receive the service after it was first announced, and the excitement inspired all kinds of attention-hungry stunts. Some formed human chains spelling out “Google” from the ground, while citizens of Peoria, IL tried to fly a banner over Mountain View to get Google’s attention. Topeka, Kansas even renamed itself “Google, Kansas”–and it was not the only locale to do so.