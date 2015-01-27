Tony Romo Stars In Pizza Hut Super Bowl Ad Evoking Dez Bryant’s Catch-That-Wasn’t

A couple years ago, brands learned the benefits of reacting to big football news during the Super Bowl quickly–Oreo got a ton of traction for their “you can dunk in the dark” tweet during the Super Bowl XLVIII blackout. But how quickly can brands respond to the in-game events in their actual ads?

Pizza Hut is looking to address one of the bigger NFL controversies of the playoff season (albeit one that’s been overshadowed by the number of times Tom Brady said “balls” during his press conference last week): The catch by Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant that, upon controversial replay review, was overturned–leading to the Cowboys getting knocked out of the playoffs. In a 30-second spot, one of the league’s bigger personalities, Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan, shows up to throw red flags at pizza-eaters who fail to take advantage of the brand’s new flavored crusts, declaring the pizza “incomplete!” until the crust has been finished.

Ryan tours living rooms and conference rooms to grumble about the incompletions (with an A+ dude-getting-hit-in-the-balls gag at one point) before the dude on the couch who gets the flag is Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. “Not again,” Romo whines, a reference to Bryant’s famous incompletion, leaving Cowboys fans with fond memories of in-game blackouts.



