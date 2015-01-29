How To Make A Good Impression In A Video Interview

It’s increasingly likely that if you’re interviewing for a job in another market or maybe even closer to home, you’re going to be sitting behind a computer screen instead of across a hiring manager’s desk–at least at first.

“We’re seeing a dramatic increase in first-round video interviews, even over a year ago,” says Adam Robinson, cofounder and CEO of Chicago-based Hireology, a hiring management software platform.

And while these interviews may feel more informal than a face-to-face setting, it’s a mistake to treat them that way, Robinson says. In many ways, they require more preparation. Here are eight steps to acing your video job interview.

Go through exactly the same process you’d use to prep for an in-person interview, including researching the company and the job, reviewing your resume, and practicing how you’ll pitch yourself, says Sherri Mitchell, president and co-founder of Phoenix, Arizona staffing firm, All About People. It helps to do some mock interviews with a friend or colleague to practice. Have a copy of your resume and any notes in front of you in case you need to refer to them.

Once you know the platform you’re going to use, be sure you practice using it before the actual interview. Whether it’s Skype, FaceTime, Google Hangout, or another platform, be sure it’s downloaded and operational on your computer. Load or login time may take longer for some than others and you don’t want to be in a panicked scramble trying to figure it out in the minutes before your interview, Robinson says.

Choose where you’re going to sit for the interview and scan the background to ensure it’s neat and appropriate, Mitchell says. A tidy bookshelf or a neutral wall with a piece of artwork in the background can be good backdrops. Make sure your desk and any visible background area is uncluttered. Avoid having a window in the background as backlighting can make it hard to see you. She suggests placing a lamp in back of your computer screen if you need additional lighting, as it will be more flattering and make it easier to see you.

Sometimes, it seems like technology is ruled by Murphy’s Law, so be sure to anticipate any potential snags, Robinson says. Make sure your computer or device is plugged in to a power outlet, even if it’s fully charged, as video technology can drain the battery, and you never know how long the interview will end up being. Use a broadband connection and, if possible, have a backup, such as a mobile phone that can be used as a wireless Internet connection. In addition, Robinson says that one of the first things you should ask is for the best possible phone number just in case the Internet connection goes down and you can’t reconnect online.