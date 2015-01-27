advertisement
Kia’s New Super Bowl Isn’t Exactly What Pierce Brosnan Expected

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

For the past few decades, Pierce Brosnan has been plying his trade as an action adventure star–super spy, super thief, hitman, private detective, singing love interest . . . okay, forget that last one. Point is, the man is accustomed to a certain genre of acting.

In this extended version of Kia’s new Super Bowl ad, by agency David&Goliath, Brosnan is getting walked through his role a potential car ad and the actor makes a number of assumptions about the demands of the job. While the actor is told that no, there will actually be no speeding cars, no snipers, and no explosions–just a nice leisurely drive in the snow to a secluded cabin in a 2016 Sorento CUV–the spot cleverly works in all of those things for a likable, have-it-both ways Super Bowl effort.


