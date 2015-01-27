Roadie App Wants To Help Shlep Your Stuff Faster Than UPS

Ever need something in your hands today but know a friend could get it to you cheaper and quicker than a shipping company? In Roadie CEO and founder Marc Gorlin’s case, it was floor tile he had left in Birmingham, Alabama–tile he needed so his shower wouldn’t flood his apartment in Perdido Key, Florida. Why, he wondered, couldn’t he give someone in Birmingham already headed his way $20 to throw that tile in the back of their car?

Thus the idea for the Roadie app was born last February–and today, Gorlin and his crew are launching the app out of beta. Need a pair of skis you left back at your parent’s house? Buy something too big to carry home by yourself on the bus? Users can get a certified Roadie to haul anything from a thumb drive to a grand piano (anything that will fit in a car) for a unilateral base fee plus mileage. Unilateral means that no matter how valuable the item, the base fee is the same.

Click to enlarge

That’s the “everybody wins” mantra Gorlin emphasizes about Roadie: By snagging someone who is already headed where you need your stuff to go, you save on shipping costs and time–while the world saves on packing peanuts and shipping truck emissions. While that base fee ($8 to $150, depending on your location) plus mileage isn’t currently enough to make a living off of, it’s pretty great to pocket $50 for a little extra shlepping effort on a drive you’d make anyway. And by only taking 20% of the fees (about average for an app service in the sharing economy), Roadie keeps the lights on and the costs low.

There are other benefits to being a stuff-shlepping Roadie: The app team has begun to line up restaurants and gas stations as Roadhouse Partners who will give Roadies discounts and a clean, safe, well-lit place to drop stuff off with their respective users–a neutral space helps bypass the scariest step of Craigslist exchanges. Roadie also offers free roadside assistance to its drivers, and as of 2015 Roadies can multiply each mile by 57.5 cents and write that off their taxes.

Roadie is launching with $10 million in Series A funding from an impressive lineup: UPS Strategic Enterprise Fund, Eric Schmidt’s TomorrowVentures, Warren Stephens, Square cofounder Jim McKelvey, and Mellon group. But Roadie isn’t based in Silicon Valley or New York City–it’s headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and only launches today in nine Southeastern states: Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, and both Carolinas.

Launching a brand-new app with no functionality in the Northeast or the West Coast cuts out the vast majority of app users–but Gorlin says it’s all part of the plan.

Like any app relying on user participation, Roadie needs its service areas saturated with enough drivers to live up to its promise of shlepping your stuff faster and cheaper than traditional shipping methods. If enough users and Roadies download the app and sign up in a new area where Roadie isn’t already in service, Gorlin says, they’ll flip the switch and let people set up “gigs.”