Taylor Swift’s Twitter Account Hacked!

Taylor Swift’s relationship with social media was far from a love story today, as the pop star’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were apparently hacked by a person referring to him-or-herself as the “leader” of hacking group the Lizard Squad—someone she almost certainly would have known was trouble before he-or-she walked in.

Although the tweets were deleted after around 15 minutes, Swift’s status as the fourth-most-followed person on Twitter makes this one of the most notable security breaches in Twitter history.

“My Twitter got hacked but don’t worry, Twitter is deleting the hacker tweets and locking my account until they can figure out how this happened and get me new passwords,” Swift posted on Tumblr, tagging the post “#hackers gonna hack hack hack hack hack” and adding that there’s “never a dull moment” when you’re 15… er, 22… er, born in 1989. Hopefully Swift is now out of the woods and can shake it off.

When it comes to 2015 social media hacks, today’s incident is far from an isolated case. Recently both the Twitter accounts of both the New York Post and CENTCOM, or U.S. Central Command, were hacked. Bet Taylor’s wishing she could go back to December today.

In any event, add her undoubtedly-now-former Twitter login to her long list of ex-passwords.

