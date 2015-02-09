The Future of Media is Podcasting

But enough about Serial: the podcasting world will produce bigger hits in the years ahead. What’s most interesting about the series is that it is but the most prominent example of an experiment that could reshape business models throughout the entertainment industry. “We’re at the very beginning of how [podcasting] is enabling innovation,” says Alex Blumberg, a This American Life veteran who struck out on his own in 2014 with a venture-backed startup podcast network, called Gimlet Media. Adds Jake Shapiro, CEO of PRX, which distributes popular podcasts such as the design show 99% Invisible and Criminal (a nonserialized true-crime program): “Content production, marketing, the technical distribution, the audience experience, and then the business model: There’s innovation at every one of those layers.”

As moviegoing wanes, cable bundles crumble, and TV ratings wither, those businesses will have to increasingly diversify their revenue models. The experience of podcasters may offer many useful lessons. Podcasting is built on the very assumptions that older media have been forced into making, due to technological advances that have ruined their historic pursuit of a mass audience gathered at a single, scheduled time. Podcasting is a niche entertainment by definition. The primary way of listening is via headphones connected to a smart handheld device. And there never was any “appointment listening,” because podcasts are designed to be consumed whenever the listener chooses.

Knowing that podcasts are a particularly intimate experience, creators have tried to cement deep relationships with their audiences, primarily by offering truly distinctive programming. “Every time we roll out a show with an inventive format, it surprises us at how well it does,” says Adam Sachs, CEO of podcast network Earwolf, which scored a hit with The Andy Daly Podcast Pilot Project. Each of that show’s nine episodes is presented as a pilot of a new show, with Daly (a comedian known from Comedy Central’s Review) playing a different character in each. On another Earwolf podcast, called With Special Guest Lauren Lapkus, the guest of the week interviews Lapkus (who played a corrections officer on Orange Is the New Black) as one of her alter egos. “There is no TV show where the star is playing a guest of a talk show,” Sachs says. “There is no TV show where every episode is a pilot. It doesn’t exist anywhere else.” That creative freedom—from format, frequency, and length—is why talented performers increasingly want to do podcasts. It’s a more extreme version of what makes showrunners and stars want to work with Netflix, Amazon, and HBO.

Podcasters have figured out a range of ways to monetize their engaged audiences. The primary one: advertising, in the form of spots read by the podcast’s host. And the payoff for advertisers is huge—one survey of 300,000 podcast listeners found that 63% bought something a host had promoted on a show. Brendan McDonald, the producer of WTF with Marc Maron, says, “Advertising has really exploded within the last year and a half.” WTF can guarantee advertisers 325,000 downloads an episode. According to McDonald, if WTF is charging the ad rates that other popular podcasts can get—$18 to $25 per thousand listeners—its average spot costs around $8,125. That’s not network TV money, but it’s about five times greater than the average radio spot.

Podcasters feel the freedom to experiment in this arena too. Gimlet Media is trying to produce ads that “feel authentic and fun,” Blumberg says, “the same way that the editorial content feels.” Some are so good that the documentary podcast StartUp has received fan letters about them, putting the entertainment value of its ads on par with the best Super Bowl commercials.

Content production, Marketing, the technical distribution, the audience experience, and then the business model: There’s innovation at every one of those layers.

But advertising is not enough for most podcasts. “We really want to diversify the revenue sources,” says Gimlet’s cofounder Matt Lieber. “There are a lot of experiments in providing things for the audience to buy, whether it’s subscriptions, events, or collaborations between host producers and their audiences.” Some of those experiments play out on Kickstarter, but that can be complicated: Celebrities such as Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas, Zach Braff, and even Serial host Sarah Koenig have caught flak for crowdfunding.