Snoop And Gilbert Gottfried Star In Eat24’s Super Bowl Ad

The formula for a generic Super Bowl ad varies from brand to brand, but typically it involves a combination of celebrity + unexpected situation + jokes + product. It’s what a lot of people expect to see during the big game and many brands are happy to oblige. Food delivery service Eat24 is one such brand.

Its new Super Bowl ad, created in-house, stars Snoop Dogg (or is it Lion?) and comedian Gilbert Gottfried outlining the definition of the term “hangry.” Lo and behold, Eat24 comes to the rescue of this awful munchies-based affliction. In fact, in Snoop’s medical opinion it’s “the best *%$#! way to order food online.”





The spot will be airing during the first quarter in five markets–Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Miami, and Baltimore.