Artists Cover A Chinese Street In 13 Tons Of Candy

Graphic artists Craig & Karl have created the world’s sweetest street: in celebration of the Chinese New Year February 19, they’ve covered Chengdu Street, in the capital of Sichuan province in Southern China, with 13 tons of candy.

The 14,000-square-foot candy carpet blooms with sugary images of flowers, good luck symbols, and panda bears, which are native to the area. In neon colors and psychedelic patterns, the composition is a stripe of brightness against the city’s gray concrete and glassy skyscrapers (its whimsical patterns reflect in the windows of the neighboring Dior building). Over the course of five days, more than 2,000 volunteers meticulously assembled the candy carpet. They placed each piece by hand into a gridded stencil of the artwork, which stretches 607 feet long by 23 feet wide.





Called “Sweet as One,” the exhibition was curated by Hong Kong creative studio AllRightsReserved to bring awareness to the plight of underprivileged children in rural areas. Organizers are donating 15,000 meals and the candy from the installation to the underprivileged around Chengdu (the candies are individually wrapped to protect them from acid rain and street grime).

Craig & Karl, made up of New York-based Craig Redman and London-based Karl Maier, have done graphics for the likes of Vogue, Kiehl’s, Nike, and Google, and have shown at the Louvre and the Musée de la Publicité. They’re known for their candy-colored aesthetic, and this project makes that literal.