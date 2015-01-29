Gorgeous Rugs Pay Tribute To John James Audubon

Inspired by celebrated painter and naturalist John James Audubon, two Italian designers have created “Migration,” a series of carpets that celebrates avian beauty.





Andrea Trimarchi and Simone Farresin of the Amsterdam-based Studio Formafantasma created the limited-edition rug trio for the atelier Nodus. The needlepoint wool rugs with wooden buttons each feature a different bird in flight: Gazza (magpie), Aquila (eagle), and Pettirosso (robin). The tan, no-pile circular rugs–roughly seven feet in diameter–evoke the simple naturalism of Audubon’s hand-colored drawings, made famous in his expansive 19th-century illustrated tome Birds of America.

Get the rugs from Nodus.

[via Dwell]