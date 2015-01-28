This Doctor In A Box Is A House Call For The Modern Age

Tell me if this sounds familiar: You have a cough that’s lasted a bit too long, or a mole that just doesn’t look right. You should get it checked out, but you’d prefer not to spend half a day in a doctor’s office.

For Body Week , Co.Design asked a select group of design firms: What one thing in the health care industry desperately needs to be redesigned, and how would you redesign it? Here, Teague imagines a health care system for your home.–Eds

Design firm Teague conceptualized an enticing solution: a doctor in a box. You would buy this affordable kit at CVS or Walgreens, then take it home to experience a professional doctor visit teleconferenced into the privacy of your own bathroom.

The kit would contain two pieces: One piece is like a smart stethoscope, capable of hearing your heart or lungs, but also peeking into your ear with a fiber optic light and taking high-definition images on the surface of your skin. The second piece is a teleconferencing camera that sticks to your mirror. It can beam video of you to your doctor, but it can also track your body’s movement, heart rate, and temperature, just like a Microsoft Kinect. Plus, it project images onto you or your mirror, thanks to an integrated pico projector.





“We’re trying to put traditional general checkup tools in the hands of a patient,” says Matt Schoenholz, head of Teague’s experimental hardware lab, The Kitchen. The team’s working theory is that most doctors today are running around all day, room to room, just to perform a few rudimentary tests. The kit allows patients to run those tests at home, either when a doctor is present on a call to make sense of the information, or as a private, daily ritual that can gather trends over time to bring back to the doctor.

“During a physical, a doctor has a 15-minute snapshot of your two years. He has no idea of progression. He has a range,” Schoenholz says. “If you could look at this from a pattern perspective, it’s way more telling.”

Of course, big data doesn’t solve the simple problem that people can’t hold a stethoscope to the right spot on their chest without some level of assistance, so the camera unit would project guides on patients’ bodies, showing them where to test themselves.