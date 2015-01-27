Catcalling Is Never Funny Unless It’s These Bros Tricked Into Catcalling Their Mothers

One tactic that should prevent overly hormonal street-bros from catcalling women is imagining what their own mothers would think of this behavior. In a new Peruvian ad, however, that threat becomes an all-too-real Freudian nightmare.

Athletics brand Everlast recently teamed up with activist group Paremos el Acoso Callejero (Stop Street Harassment) to teach catcallers on the streets of Lima what their mothers apparently never taught them–by using the people in the world most suited for that very task. In the viral video, which is clearly staged, although it’s fun to pretend that it isn’t, the Paremos team gets hold of the mothers of area serial harassers and recruits them for a guerrilla mission to end their sons’ lives.





These women disguise themselves with dresses, wigs and a copious amount of makeup to go undercover as catcall-bait–and it works to a degree that will alternately delight and horrify. It’s probably the funniest possible way to call attention to the fact that 7 out of 10 women on the streets of Peru are sexually assaulted. This dumb video may not be real, but the problem is, and it’s a good way to remind potential catcallers of the inherent grossness of their actions.