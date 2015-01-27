Report: Twitter Launches New Group DMs And Embedded Video Tools

Twitter has unleashed its two latest innovations: group Direct Messages and a native video tool within its official app.

While group DMs are certainly useful, more exciting is the opportunity for users to film, edit, and post videos straight from the Twitter app for the first time. Previously it was only possible for Twitter users to embed videos in tweets by using the company’s six-second video sharing app, Vine. This feature was added in early 2013. Unlike videos made using Vine, the new embedded videos can be up to 30 seconds in length.

“We’re rolling these features out to all users in the coming weeks. Starting now, you’ll be able to participate in group conversations other people start with you, and watch any of the public videos users post,” Twitter noted in a blog post today.

On a macro level, the move toward embracing video is part of a broader, industry-wide shift toward using video to help drive engagement. Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram all have native video capabilities, while even the longtime text-based LiveJournal last week added native video to its offerings–with comic book legend Stan Lee making the first post.

[via Twitter]