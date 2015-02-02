Matching People Who Have 3-D Printers With Children Who Need Prosthetic Hands

Prosthetics is one area that really illustrates the transformative potential of 3-D printing. Industrially produced prosthetics can cost thousands of dollars, a prohibitive cost for many who need them. By contrast, the materials to make a 3-D printed prosthesis could run only $20 to $50.

E-Nable is an online community that matches makers and designers with people who need 3-D printed prosthetic hands–mostly children born missing a hand or fingers.





The founder of E-Nable, Jon Schull, got the idea from a YouTube video documenting the efforts of a carpenter from South Africa and a puppeteer from Washington state who collaborated to produce a 3-D printed prosthetic hand for a five-year-old South African boy born without fingers on his right hand.

“This gave me the opportunity to do something very simple,” Schull says. “I created a Google Map mashup. And then I left a comment on the the YouTube video saying ‘If you have a printer and want to help, put yourself on this map. And If you need a hand, put yourself on this map.’ ”

From that straightforward beginning 18 months ago, E-Nable has grown dramatically, with some people volunteering nearly full-time hours to coordinate the network. Schull estimates that the 3,500 members of the E-Nable community have printed and given away over 800 prosthetic hands and limbs to children in need.

Some volunteers are maker enthusiasts with 3-D printers in their homes. Others are designers, occupational therapists, and prosthetists. With their combination of skills and the adaptability of 3-D printed designs, volunteers are able to remotely collaborate to create custom prosthetics tailored for each individual

Nonetheless, Schull said he was surprised to see how many needs could be met by just their one basic model.