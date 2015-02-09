The Year In Innovation

Xiaomi
Milestones: Became the number-one smartphone seller in China; doubled 2013 revenue.
Challenges: Inadequate data encryption led to privacy scares; faced temporary bans in India over patent infringements.
Buzz: ↑
GoldieBlox
“If you’re too nervous or afraid to put something out there for fear it won’t be perfect, you can’t move forward. Just keep improving it.”
— Debbie Sterling, GoldieBlox CEO
Milestones: Unveiled three new toys; received the Toy Industry Association’s People’s Choice Toy of the Year award.
Challenges: Some negative reviews cited low-quality components and disinterested kids.
Buzz: ↔️
Airbnb
Milestones: In July, closed a $475 million round of funding, giving it a valuation of $10 billion; opened a 16,000-square-foot “customer experience center” in Portland, Oregon.
Challenges: Still fighting major regulatory battles in cities like New York and Barcelona.
Buzz: ↔️
Milestones: Landed partnerships with CNN, IBM, Amazon, and SoundCloud.
Challenges: Lost $175.5 million in the third quarter of 2014; slowing user growth caused investors to question CEO Dick Costolo’s leadership.
Buzz: ↓
GoPro
“Our future success depends in significant part on the continued service of our chief executive officer, Nicholas Woodman.”
—From GoPro’s S-1 filing
Milestones: Went public in June with a $3 billion IPO.
Challenges: Competition, including the Polaroid Cube and Sony Action Cam.
Buzz: ↑
AgLocal
“We needed to go directly to the consumers. That’s where the value was.”
— Naithan Jones, AgLocal CEO
Milestones: Transformed from a meat marketplace into a direct-to-consumer business; partnered with AmazonFresh for a monthly subscription service.
Challenges: Direct-to-consumer pivot was triggered by the collapse of a major distribution partnership.
Buzz: ↑
Levi’s
Milestones: The four-year-old Water-Less jeans program reached 900 million liters of water saved.
Challenges: Net income decreased by 11% in the third quarter of 2014.
Buzz: ↔️
Milestones: Purchased by Facebook for $22 billion.
Challenges: Revealed $138 million loss for 2013.
Buzz: ↑
GitHub
Milestones: Became the world’s largest open-source coding platform.
Challenges: Cofounder Tom Preston-Werner resigned due to a harassment suit.
Buzz: ↔️
Beyond Meat
Milestones: Unleashed the vegan Beast Burger; sales increased 250% from 2013.
Challenges: Its fake chicken was confused with real poultry and mislabeled in a Whole Foods deli, leading to a recall.
Buzz: ↑
Fitbit
Milestones: Remained the number-one seller of activity trackers; entered the smartwatch market.
Challenges: Nickel in the Fitbit Force’s band caused severe skin irritations, forcing the company to issue a recall.
Buzz: ↔️
T-Mobile
Milestones: Added 8.3 million new customers.
Challenges: Reached a $90 million settlement with the FTC after the organization claimed that the carrier had added millions in “bogus” charges to customer accounts.
Buzz: ↔️
Square
“With any challenge, there’s a fight-or-flight psychological reaction: You either continue to fight, or you go away.”
— Jack Dorsey, Square CEO
Milestones: Processed $100 million in transactions in a single day, making it the 13th largest U.S. retailer, ahead of Macy’s.
Challenges: Increased competition from Apple Pay and Google Wallet.
Buzz: ↓