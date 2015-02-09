The Year In Innovation

Milestones: Became the number-one smartphone seller in China; doubled 2013 revenue. Challenges: Inadequate data encryption led to privacy scares; faced temporary bans in India over patent infringements. Buzz: ↑

“If you’re too nervous or afraid to put something out there for fear it won’t be perfect, you can’t move forward. Just keep improving it.”

— Debbie Sterling, GoldieBlox CEO

Milestones: Unveiled three new toys; received the Toy Industry Association’s People’s Choice Toy of the Year award.

Challenges: Some negative ­reviews cited low-quality components and disinterested kids.

Buzz: ↔️

Milestones: In July, closed a $475 million round of funding, giving it a valuation of $10 billion; opened a 16,000-square-foot “customer experience center” in Portland, Oregon.

Challenges: Still fighting major regulatory battles in cities like New York and Barcelona.

Buzz: ↔️

Milestones: Landed partnerships with CNN, IBM, Amazon, and SoundCloud.

Challenges: Lost $175.5 million in the third quarter of 2014; slowing user growth caused investors to question CEO Dick Costolo’s leadership.

Buzz: ↓

“Our future success depends in significant part on the continued service of our chief executive officer, Nicholas Woodman.”

—From GoPro’s S-1 filing

Milestones: Went public in June with a $3 billion IPO.

Challenges: Competition, including the Polaroid Cube and Sony Action Cam.

Buzz: ↑

“We needed to go directly to the consumers. That’s where the value was.”

— Naithan Jones, AgLocal CEO

Milestones: Transformed from a meat marketplace into a direct-to-consumer business; partnered with AmazonFresh for a monthly subscription service.

Challenges: Direct-to-consumer pivot was triggered by the collapse of a major distribution partnership.

Buzz: ↑

Milestones: The four-year-old Water-Less jeans program reached 900 million liters of water saved.

Challenges: Net income decreased by 11% in the third quarter of 2014.

Buzz: ↔️