Newcastle’s Band of Brands Super Bowl Ad Is A Logotastic Adstravaganza

How many brands can you fit in to one 60-second commercial? 10? 20? For Newcastle’s new “ Band of Brands ” Super Bowl ad the answer is a smooth 37. 37 brands and logos jammed in to a completely forced, hilariously constructed commercial that will be hailed by some for bringing corporate socialism to the Super Bowl.

It all started with Aubrey Plaza excitedly pitching the idea of brands without $4 million burning a hole in their marketing budgets to team up and pool their funds to make one great ad. Then she came back to assure us this was not a joke and most definitely wouldn’t be a a giant waste of money.

If last year Newcastle was all about telling us what it would’ve done, this year the brand and agency Droga5 created a blockbuster ad stunt with an actual ad at the heart of it. But Droga5 group creative director Scott Bell says the idea originated with a healthy dose of necessity and desperation.





“The single biggest challenge was following last year’s campaign without resorting to year two of the same idea,” says Bell. “We knew if we wanted to be successful we’d need to do something totally different. We had to find a way to raise the stakes without raising our budget. Last year’s campaign was all about building hype for an ad that didn’t actually exist, but this year we were determined to actually make an ad so we looked to the sharing economy for inspiration and decided to treat our spot like the Airbnb of big game ads.”





36 different companies joined up, which far exceeded the agency’s expectations. In alphabetical order The Band of Brands is AmeriMerch.com, AprilUmbrellas.com, Armstrong Flooring and Ceilings, Beanitos Chips, Blettner Engineering, Boost Mobile, Brawny Paper Towels , Charisma, Detroit Beard Collective, District 78, Dixie, East End Leisure Co., Gladiator GarageWorks, Hello Products Oral Care, Hunt’s Tomatoes, JackThreads, Jockey, Kern Group Security, Kibo Active + Leisure Wear, Krave Jerky, Las Vegas, Lee Jeans, Match.com, McClure’s Pickles, Mr. Cheese O’s, Polished Dental, Quilted Northern, Quinn Popcorn, Rosarita Beans, RO*TEL, Second Chance Custom, Sharper Image, Tessemae’s All-Natural Dressings, The Ross Farm, Vanity Fair Napkins, YP.com and Zendure Batteries.





“We’re proud to say that, at the very least, we’ve created the most heavily branded ad in the history of big game ads,” says Bell. “It’s like five to 10 years’ worth of ads clumsily crammed into a single 60-second commercial.”

It’s only airing regionally, but it’s still a real commercial on real TV, and it’s pretty awesome.