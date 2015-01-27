Zaha Hadid Settles Defamation Suit Against Journalist, Donates Money To Labor Rights Charity

Zaha Hadid has withdrawn her lawsuit against the New York Review of Books and architecture critic Martin Filler, and will donate the undisclosed amount of money she received in the settlement negotiations to a labor rights charity, according to a joint statement issued by the parties last week.

In August, Hadid filed a defamation suit against the New York Review of Booksand Filler in response to an unflattering comments about her in a June book review. In a review of Rowan Moore’s book Why We Build, Filler erroneously wrote that 1,000 workers had died so far building Hadid’s Al Wakrah Stadium in Qatar, where appalling worker conditions have been a controversial element of the 2022 World Cup preparations. However, construction had yet to begin on Hadid’s stadium, and no workers had died in connection with the project. Filler later apologized in a letter to the Review‘s editors.

The charity that will receive the settlement money goes unnamed in the joint statement, which specifies only that it “protects and champions labor rights.”

[via Architects’ Journal]