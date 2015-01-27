The NFL’s Super Bowl Ad About Domestic Violence Is Based On A Real 911 Call

The NFL is using its biggest stage to continue its campaign about domestic violence issues. The new PSA, by agency Grey New York uses the audio from a real 911 call over an unsettling film of the after effects of domestic abuse to get its message across.

It’s no surprise the league donated its airtime for the pricey spot and production costs (though one expects that the NFL just gets everything for free when it comes to the Super Bowl) to bring the “No More” campaign to its marquee event and largest audience. The NFL has been embroiled in domestic violence-related controversy since before the season began, first with Ray Rice and then a steady stream of other incidents shining an unflattering light on the league, its players, and how it deals with these issues. Sports Illustrated is even running an online ad for advocacy group UltraViolet’s #GoodellMustGo campaign, calling for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to be fired.



