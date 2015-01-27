Today Is A Good Day For “Anatomy Of A Snow Day”

Winter Storm Juno’s grip on the Northeast isn’t over just yet: Parts of Connecticut have seen snow accumulation upwards of while wind gusts have topped 70 mph in Massachusetts . Although New York City has received a modest amount of snowfall in comparison to our neighbors (and bloated projections from officials), public transportation is still limited and schools remain closed–the latter no doubt Mayor Bill de Blasio’s atonement for last year’s debacle .





When a crippling snowstorm hit NYC in early 2014, Mayor de Blasio thought it prudent to keep schools open, drawing the immense ire of parents, bus drivers, and pretty much the entire city, including then-12-year-old Zachary Maxwell, whose documentary Anatomy of a Snow Day investigates the whos and whys behind NYC’s foolhardy decision.





Because it’s so pertinent and because you’re probably shut in for the day, we strongly suggest you watch or rewatch Maxwell’s insightful doc. Yes, before you go sledding!